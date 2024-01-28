Boeser scored three goals, including two on the power play, and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Boeser entered Saturday with just two assists over his last six games, making him overdue for a big showing. He led the charge in the Canucks' comeback, securing his first 30-goal campaign in the process. The winger is up to 52 points (16 on the power play), 134 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 49 appearances this season. He needs four more points to match his career high from 2018-19.