Canucks' Brock Boeser: Hat trick, assist Wednesday
Boeser scored three times on seven shots and added a helper in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.
Two of his three goals and the assist came on the power play. Boeser has been studly with seven points in his last three games, giving the winger 14 points through 12 appearances overall. He now has six points on the man advantage as well.
