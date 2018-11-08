Boeser will return to Vancouver to see a specialist for his groin injury, the team announced Thursday.

While Boeser will not be in action versus the Bruins on Thursday, coach Travis Green did leave open the possibility the winger rejoins the team at some point during its extended road trip. Prior to getting hurt, the winger has racked up two goals and two assists against the Avalanche on Nov. 2 and appeared to be well on his way to avoiding the sophomore slump with 11 points in 13 outings.