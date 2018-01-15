Canucks' Brock Boeser: Held pointless for third straight game
Boeser was held without a point for the third consecutive game Sunday against Minnesota.
Boser didn't get on the scoresheet Sunday, but the 20-year-old looked dominant in an overtime victory, firing six shots on goal and creating several chances. Boeser has 40 points (22 goals) through 42 games and remains one of the main frontrunners for the Calder Trophy. The electric rookie will be back on the scoresheet before you know it, so make sure he's in your lineup whenever Vancouver is in action.
