Boeser netted his 25th goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's loss to the Lightning.

Boeser reached the 25-goal-plateau in style, dashing up ice in the third period and cutting to the inside before beating Vezina Trophy candidate Andrei Vasilevskiy with a great shot. The rookie continues to impress in Vancouver and is now up to 46 points in 49 games. He's fired a whopping 24 shots on goal in his last six games and is showing no signs of slowing down, so use him well.

