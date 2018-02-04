Canucks' Brock Boeser: Hits 25-goal mark in dazzling fashion
Boeser netted his 25th goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's loss to the Lightning.
Boeser reached the 25-goal-plateau in style, dashing up ice in the third period and cutting to the inside before beating Vezina Trophy candidate Andrei Vasilevskiy with a great shot. The rookie continues to impress in Vancouver and is now up to 46 points in 49 games. He's fired a whopping 24 shots on goal in his last six games and is showing no signs of slowing down, so use him well.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Two power-play tallies Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Held pointless for third straight game•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Nets 22nd goal in loss•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Named rookie of the month•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Racks up four points against Chicago•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...