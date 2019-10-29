Boeser scored the last goal of a 7-2 win over the Panthers on Monday.

The winger was the last Canucks forward to get a point in the contest. Boeser also went plus-3 with two shots on goal. The 22-year-old has 10 points and 31 shots through 11 games this year. He should continue to be a consistent scoring threat as he looks for his first 60-point campaign.