Boeser scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Boeser, who put in four goals in the season opener against Edmonton, is the first Vancouver player with five goals in his first four contests since Alexander Mogilny did it in 1995-96. Boeser's goal Thursday came on a sharp one-timer from the slot off a feed from J.T. Miller. Boeser is doing all he can to put his last two mediocre seasons behind him. So far, so good.