Canucks' Brock Boeser: Inks three-year deal
Boeser signed a three-year contract worth $5.875 million annually with the Canucks on Monday.
Boeser had been missing from training camp while he settled his contract negotiations with the team so he should be ready to go now with the new deal. The 22-year-old notched 26 goals and 56 points in 69 games last season.
