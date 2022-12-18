Boeser (illness) won't play Saturday versus Winnipeg, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Boeser also missed Wednesday's game against Calgary. He has four goals and 16 points in 22 contests this season. When the 25-year-old is healthy, he'll serve in a top-six capacity.
