Boeser scored a goal, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Monday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Boeser set up Quinn Hughes in the first period and then scored a goal of his own in the second to tie the game at 3-3. This was Boeser's first multi-point effort since Feb. 24. Over the 17 games in between, he had 11 points. The 27-year-old winger earned his first 40-goal season and has added 33 assists, 201 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-24 rating through 78 contests overall.