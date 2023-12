Boeser posted a hat trick in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Boeser scored the Canucks' last three goals in the game, including an empty-netter to finish the hat trick. This was his sixth multi-goal effort of the season, and it extended his point streak to eight games. He's tallied eight times and added five helpers in that span. Boeser is up to 21 goals, 35 points, 77 shots and a plus-11 rating through 29 contests, putting him on track to shatter most, if not all, of his career highs.