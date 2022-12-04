Boeser scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Boeser was rumored to be a healthy scratch Saturday, but Dakota Joshua (undisclosed) couldn't play. That allowed Boeser to stick in the lineup, and he cashed in with a goal for his first point in four games to tie the game at 2-2. The 25-year-old is beginning to look like the odd man out among the Canucks' talented forward group, and his name continues to swirl in the trade winds. He's at four goals, 15 points, 41 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 19 contests overall.