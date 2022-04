Boeser scored a pair of goals on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Boeser got the Canucks on the board with a power-play tally at 6:52 of the third period. He then completed the comeback with 30 seconds left in overtime for his third multi-point effort in his last six games. The 25-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 46 points (17 on the power play), 193 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 70 appearances this season.