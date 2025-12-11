Boeser will be a game-time decision against the Sabres on Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Randip Janda of Sportsnet reports.

Boeser has scored just one goal in his last 12 outings and is stuck in a five-game pointless streak dating back to Nov. 28 versus the Sharks. At his current pace, the Minnesota native will miss the 50-point threshold for the first time since 2021-22. If the Canucks continue to struggle, there could be a fire sale in Vancouver that would see some of Boeser's supporting cast traded elsewhere.