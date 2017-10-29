Boeser is considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's contest against the Stars due to a foot contusion, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Boeser apparently sustained the injury blocking a shot during Thursday's win over the Capitals and is still not 100 percent. The determination of whether or not the 20-year-old plays Monday could come down to a game-time decision, but stay tuned for further updates as they surface.