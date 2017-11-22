Boeser scored twice in Tuesday's win over the Flyers.

Boeser is the first Canucks' rookie to score in three straight team games since Jason King did so in 2003, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The 20-year-old has been remarkably consistent this season, managing 19 points through his first 18 games. Boeser is one of the early favorites for the Calder Trophy and has become a must-own fantasy player. He scored one of his goals Tuesday with a lethal snipe on the power play and has fit in perfectly on the top unit. Boeser is a star in the making and he's already rewarding fantasy goers who took a chance on him this year.