Boeser notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Boeser's primary assist on a Matthew Highmore tally capped off a run of four unanswered goals for the Canucks. The former leads the team with 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) through 53 games. Boeser's been healthy this year which has been positively reflected on the season ledger.