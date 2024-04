Boeser scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Boeser has three goals and two assists over his last seven outings. The winger got the Canucks on the board midway through the first period of this contest. Boeser hasn't been as explosive as he was early in the campaign, but he's still racked up 39 goals, 32 assists, 200 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-24 rating through 77 games this season.