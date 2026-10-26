Boeser scored a goal, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Boeser has two goals and three assists over his last six games, with three of those five points coming on the power play. The winger is at nine points, 16 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-9 rating through 13 appearances. Boeser often averages well over two shots per game, so his sluggish start in that area is a bit of a concern. He can still make an impact with the man advantage, where he's earned six of his points, but he needs to be a little more selfish as a winger who has topped the 20-goal mark in seven of his nine full seasons.