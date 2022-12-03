Boeser is likely to be a healthy scratch against Arizona on Saturday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Boeser has not picked up a point in his last three games after going on a nine-game points streak. Boeser was seen practicing after Saturday's morning skate was over, indicating he won't be in the lineup versus the Coyotes. Dakota Joshua took Boeser's spot during the morning skate on the second power-play unit. Boeser has three goals and 11 assists in 18 games, but his defensive play has been abysmal, as he's currently sporting a minus-14 rating, fourth worst in the NHL.