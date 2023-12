Boeser notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Boeser is on a four-game point streak, picking up four goals and two assists in that span. The winger set up Quinn Hughes on the first goal of the contest. Boeser has provided elite goal-scoring with 17 tallies, but he's also managed 11 helpers, 67 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 25 contests, making him a steady offense-only option for fantasy managers.