Boeser scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Boeser has four goals and an assist over his last five outings. He opened the scoring at 8:40 of the first period and set up Filip Hronek for the tying goal with 1:01 left in regulation. Boeser's recent improved stretch has lifted him over the 30-point mark on the year -- he has 16 goals, 15 helpers, 129 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-32 rating through 58 appearances. He should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time.