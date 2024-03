Boeser notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Boeser has gone three games without a goal, but he has a helper in each of the last two contests. The winger helped out on Quinn Hughes' opening tally in the first period. Boeser is up to 64 points (22 on the power play), 174 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-23 rating through 65 appearances on the year. He should continue to play in the top six and on the first power-play unit.