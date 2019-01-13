Canucks' Brock Boeser: Looking to snap point drought
Boeser will look to end his three-game skid in Sunday's tilt with Florida.
Boeser hasn't gone pointless for more than three games all season. His usual center Elias Pettersson has been out of the lineup the last three contests, which hurts Boeser's value, but also makes Boeser's contributions that much more crucial to his team's success. Prior to the current slump, Boeser had five points in the preceding four games, and has 28 points in 33 games this year.
