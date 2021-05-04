Boeser scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Boeser tallied off a faceoff win by Bo Horvat late in the third period, but the Canucks couldn't find an equalizer after that. The 24-year-old Boeser has 18 goals, 38 points, 109 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 46 appearances. He's solidly in the Canucks' top six and should make for a reliable DFS option down the stretch.