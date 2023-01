Boeser logged an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Boeser saw 18:59 of ice time in Rick Tocchet's first game as Canucks head coach -- under Bruce Boudreau, the winger reached that mark just five times in 38 appearances. It's unclear if this is just a one-game bump or if Tocchet will be unable to unlock Boeser's offense in ways his predecessor failed to. Boeser has 28 points, 89 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 39 outings this season.