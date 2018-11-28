Canucks' Brock Boeser: Minus-1 rating in return
Boeser fired three shots on net and recorded a minus-1 rating during Tuesday's loss to the Kings.
Boeser missed the last 11 games with a groin injury, but he was immediately placed back into his normal role, including the power play. The 21-year-old is off to a slow start with just four goals through 14 games, but he's added seven assists to make up for it. Boeser plays next Thursday against the Golden Knights.
