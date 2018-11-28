Boeser fired three shots on net and recorded a minus-1 rating during Tuesday's loss to the Kings.

Boeser missed the last 11 games with a groin injury, but he was immediately placed back into his normal role, including the power play. The 21-year-old is off to a slow start with just four goals through 14 games, but he's added seven assists to make up for it. Boeser plays next Thursday against the Golden Knights.

More News
Our Latest Stories