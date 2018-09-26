Boeser played just under 19 minutes, finishing a minus-2 in the Canucks' 6-0 preseason loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Coming off 55 points in 2017-18, the 21-year-old winger will look to improve on what was a remarkable campaign. Boeser has fully recovered from a back injury suffered in March and should pick up where he left off a season ago, even if the Canucks struggle as a team in 2018-19. Presently more important than preseason stats is his ability to stay healthy while also ensuring he gets up to full speed in time for opening night.

