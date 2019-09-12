Boeser will not be in attendance as Vancouver kicks off training camp Thursday due to his contract dispute. General manager Jim Benning told reporters, "I'll talk to his agent again today and see if we can figure this out. It's important that he comes to camp."

Boeser has put up back-to-back 50-plus point campaigns and has steadily seen his ice tiem climb over the past three years. Barring a protracted absence, the winger should be capable of reaching that threshold again in 2019-20, especially playing alongside Calder Cup winner Elias Pettersson on the Canucks top line.