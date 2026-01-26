Boeser (head) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Vancouver recalled Jonathan Lekkerimaki from AHL Abbotsford in a corresponding move. Boeser suffered the injury in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh. He will miss at least the next three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against San Jose, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has produced 12 goals, 25 points, 114 shots on net and 30 hits through 50 appearances this season.