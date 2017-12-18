Boeser (foot) had an MRI on Monday which found no fracture damage.

This is good news for the 20-year-old as he's avoided any major bone damage, but Vancouver wasn't able to provide a timeline for his return, making his status for Tuesday and the future in doubt. He should be considered more day-to-day than week-to-week Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports. Boeser sustained his injury while blocking a Mark Giordano slap shot Sunday, and if he does remain sidelined, expect Thomas Vanek or Jake Virtanen to step up into a first line role with the Sedin brothers.