Canucks' Brock Boeser: Multi-point effort in loss
Boeser scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's loss to Montreal.
There was panic in Vancouver after Boeser exited Sunday's game against Calgary after blocking a shot, but an MRI found no fracture damage on his foot, so he didn't end up missing a game. The rookie has been sensational this season and now has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games. He's racked up almost half of his points with the man advantage and has already become a fantasy monster. The Canucks are slumping, but Boeser continues to produce in the absence of linemate Bo Horvat. What a stud.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...