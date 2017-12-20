Boeser scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's loss to Montreal.

There was panic in Vancouver after Boeser exited Sunday's game against Calgary after blocking a shot, but an MRI found no fracture damage on his foot, so he didn't end up missing a game. The rookie has been sensational this season and now has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games. He's racked up almost half of his points with the man advantage and has already become a fantasy monster. The Canucks are slumping, but Boeser continues to produce in the absence of linemate Bo Horvat. What a stud.