Boeser posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Boeser had gone two games without a point and eight contests without a helper prior to Tuesday. The 26-year-old assisted on a J.T. Miller tally in the first period. Boeser has enjoyed a career-best scoring pace in 2023-24 with 39 points, 101 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 37 appearances.