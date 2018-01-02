Boeser was named the NHL's rookie of the month for December after he racked up eight goals and 13 points in 13 games.

Boeser also won Rookie of the Month honors in November, as he currently leads all NHL rookies in goals (21) and points (38). He's emerged as a lethal fantasy forward and had a remarkable month of December, registering at least one point in nine of his 13 appearances. The 20-year-old reached the 20-goal milestone in his 34th game of the season and racked up four points in a dominant showing against the Blackhawks. Boeser's getting league-wide recognition and needs to be in your lineup every time he's in action.