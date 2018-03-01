Canucks' Brock Boeser: Nears 30 goals
Boeser's two goals in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers on Wednesday moved him to 29 goals on the season.
With 10 points in February, Boeser is showing no signs of hitting any kind of rookie wall. He's been a strong contributor all year for the Canucks, and that should continue over the final six to seven weeks of the regular season. Count on him to keep up the production he's given all season.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Back in lineup against Stars•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Unavailable Friday, undergoing MRI•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Hits 25-goal mark in dazzling fashion•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Two power-play tallies Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Held pointless for third straight game•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Nets 22nd goal in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...