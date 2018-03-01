Boeser's two goals in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers on Wednesday moved him to 29 goals on the season.

With 10 points in February, Boeser is showing no signs of hitting any kind of rookie wall. He's been a strong contributor all year for the Canucks, and that should continue over the final six to seven weeks of the regular season. Count on him to keep up the production he's given all season.