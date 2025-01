Boeser scored a goal Saturday in a 3-0 win over Toronto.

It stood as the winner. Tyler Myers wired a point shot that ricocheted off Boeser and past Dennis Hildeby. It was his first goal in six games. He has 15 goals, 12 assists and 66 shots in 35 games. Boeser is well off the pace he set last season when he tickled twine 40 times. But 30-plus goals are within reach.