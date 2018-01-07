Canucks' Brock Boeser: Nets 22nd goal in loss
Boeser potted his 22nd goal of the season in Saturday's shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.
Boeser appeared to also strike in overtime to end the game, but his laser of a shot actually went off both posts and stayed out. The rookie was held off the scoresheet in his previous two outings, but his offensive struggles didn't last long. Boeser opened the scoring against Toronto and now has 39 points in 38 games. The front-runner for the Calder Trophy is a bonafide fantasy stud.
