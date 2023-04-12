Boeser scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Boeser opened the scoring at 12:14 of the first period. He's been solid late in the season with five goals and four assists over his last 10 contests. The 26-year-old winger is up to 18 tallies, 55 points (one shy of matching his career high), 174 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 73 appearances. While he's signed for another two seasons, Boeser's name came up at the trade deadline, and he could remain in the rumor mill during the offseason as the Canucks will likely look to shake up their core following a disappointing season.