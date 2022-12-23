Boeser scored a third-period goal during a 6-5 shootout victory over the visiting Kraken on Thursday.

Boeser, who scored his first goal in five outings, cut the Kraken's third-period advantage to 5-4 by redirecting Elias Pettersson's cross-ice helper. Since amassing a nine-game point streak that ended Nov. 27, the 25-year-old right winger has collected just two goals and one helper in his past nine outings. Boeser shared the team lead with five shots on goal in the win.