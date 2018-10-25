Canucks' Brock Boeser: Not in lineup
Boeser (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Boeser was always a long shot to play Wednesday, still dealing with a pesky groin ailment. The injury appears to be minor and shouldn't keep the 21-year-old American out of the lineup for long.
