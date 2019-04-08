Boeser will not be a part of the World Championship.

Boeser dealt with some injuries again this season, limiting him to 69 games in the lineup. He wasn't as dynamic this time around, recording 26 goals and 56 points, compared to his rookie campaign of 29 goals and 55 points, in seven fewer appearances. He'll take the offseason to fully recover and prepare for 2019-20, where he will look to take the next step in his development.