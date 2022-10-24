Boeser (undisclosed) won't play Monday against Carolina, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
Boeser skipped Sunday's practice for maintenance and didn't skate again Monday morning. Coach Bruce Boudreau said Monday that the Canucks forward is considered to be day-to-day. Boeser has four assists and nine shots on goal through six games this season.
