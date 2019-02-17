Boeser scored his 21st goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Boeser now has goals in consecutive games for the second time in February. He also fired five shots on goal in the contest. In his second full season, Boeser has 40 points in 47 games, giving him a chance to best his mark of 55 points from last season. With the goal, Boeser has 100 points in 118 games played at the NHL level.