Canucks' Brock Boeser: Notches crafty assist
Boeser dished out an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Boeser shot a puck that went off Braden Holtby's right leg pad and Sven Baertschi picked it up for the goal. The 21-year-old has high expectations after posting 29 goals and 55 points in 62 games in his rookie year. He's coming around with six points in nine games, but he has just two goals thus far.
