Boeser logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Boeser has four assists over six games since he last scored a goal. With Ilya Mikheyev (knee) done for the season, Boeser may be called upon for a bit more offense going forward. The 25-year-old has 30 points, 90 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 41 appearances this season.