Boeser's slow start is due to him playing scared, writes Harrison Mooney of The Province.

Boeser's season ended early last year when his back was fractured from landing in the open door of the Canucks bench. He claimed that it was a frightening experience, which is certainly understandable. Coming back from a long-term injury is difficult on its own, and adding a mental element could be putting a lot on the 21-year-old's shoulders.