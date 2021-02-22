Boeser produced an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Boeser set up Elias Pettersson's first of two goals in the contest, giving the Canucks a 2-0 lead in the first period. That advantage didn't last, but Boeser didn't make another contribution on the scoresheet. The Minnesota native has 12 goals, 10 helpers, 58 shots on net, 10 PIM and 17 hits through 22 appearances this season. He's never maintained a point-per-game pace in his previous three campaigns, but there's still room for growth in the 23-year-old's game.