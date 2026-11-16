Boeser notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Boeser picked up the first multi-point effort of his seven-game point streak. He has three goals and five assists in that span as he continues to play well in a top-six role. Through 22 outings this season, he's up to seven goals, 13 helpers, 35 shots on net, 20 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating. Hovering around a point-per-game pace isn't likely to last, but Boeser should be a good source of power-play production throughout the year.