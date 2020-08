Boeser produced two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Boeser had a hand in two of the Canucks' three tallies in the third period. He had the secondary assist on Troy Stecher's game-winning goal, and the primary helper on J.T. Miller's late power-play marker. Boeser is a key part of the Canucks' top-six -- he's racked up two goals, three helpers, nine shots and a plus-2 rating in five playoff games so far.