Boeser (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus the Ducks on Sunday.

Boeser technically could have been activated off injured reserve prior to Sunday's tilt but is still being evaluated for his upper-body issue. The winger is set to meet with a specialist in the next few days in order to give the team a better idea of when (if) he will return to the lineup this year.

